Kyrgyzstan hosts I Forum of CIS and EAEU Youth

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The I Forum of CIS and EAEU Youth Kelechek has kicked off today on the sidelines of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at the Ruh Ordo Cultural Centre in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Mayshnikovich.

More than 200 delegates from the CIS and EAEU countries are participating in the forum.

The event will discuss the opportunities of economic integration for youth entrepreneurship in the CIS and the EAEU, the prospects of forming the youth personnel reserve, creative industries of the CIS and EAEU, youth growth points, prospects of common scientific and educational space of the CIS and others.

The meeting is called to unite youth activists, civil servants and young diplomats from the EAEU and CIS member states.

The event is aimed at expanding the processes of interaction of the EAEU and CIS youth, creation of new opportunities for implementation of youth initiatives, public and professional self-realization of younger generation.

The agenda of the forum includes four panel discussions on «Young civil servants», «Creative youth», «Young entrepreneurs» and «Education and social projects.»