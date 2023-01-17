Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A temporary ban on the export of cash foreign currency from Kyrgyzstan has been established until the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is adopted. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov in order to ensure financial and economic security, stabilize the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market, and protect the national interests of the Kyrgyz Republic, KABAR reports.

A temporary ban has been set:

- to non-residents and foreign citizens in the amount of more than 5,000 (five thousand) US dollars in cash;

- residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of more than 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars in cash;

In case if the residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic export cash US dollars in an amount exceeding 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars, a fee of 10% of the amount exceeding the established limit is charged.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic are instructed to take the necessary measures aimed at preventing the export of US dollars in cash.

Фото: kabar.kg