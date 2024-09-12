Kyrgyzstan increases export of halal products and organizes trade missions to Malaysia

Today, the representatives of Kyrgyz Export Center met with Malaysian Ambassador Ilham Tuah Illias in Bishkek, the Ministry of Economy reported, Kabar reports.

According to the ministry, key issues in the field of trade, and finance, as well as the possibility of opening joint ventures for processing food products were discussed during the meeting.

The parties discussed plans to organize trade missions of Kyrgyz enterprises to Malaysia and their participation in exhibitions in Kuala Lumpur, which will expand access of Kyrgyz goods to the Malaysian market and strengthen business ties between the countries.

In addition, the Malaysian side expressed support for initiatives to certify domestic enterprises according to halal standards recognized in Malaysia, which will open up additional opportunities for the export of Kyrgyz products.

Both sides expressed confidence in the prospects of further cooperation and readiness to implement joint projects aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the exchange of experience and internships at the Malaysian Export Promotion Agency (MATRADE), which will allow Kyrgyz enterprises to improve their competencies and enter new markets.