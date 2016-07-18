Kyrgyzstan initiates to create international union of peacekeeping organizations in the world

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan initiates to create the international union of peacekeeping organizations in the world, Director General of the International Association "The generals of the World support peace" Anatoly Skargin told today at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that, the situation in the world in general is very difficult. "Now there is a third world war, which is called information war. Attacks are everywhere, and there are many other negatives. Over the past 10 years, the information policy on the education of youth is stopped, and now look what is happening in the world. Cruel and savage crimes are committed not only here in Kyrgyzstan, but throughout the world. And we must pay more attention to the education of children. We should try to influence the education of young people and to teach the younger generation to goodness, compassion," said Skargin.

The purpose of the union, he said, is to bring together the efforts of various peace organizations in all countries to maintain peace and understanding between people of different ethnic and religious cultures by peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of justice and international law, Kabar reported.

"We agreed that all peacekeeping organizations all over the world, must be united. Creating union of peacekeeping organizations in the world" is a fundamentally new structure of uniting peacekeeping organizations. Only the joint efforts of leaders and representatives of public organizations of peacekeeping help humanity to rise to a new level of understanding of the unity of the world in building a more humane system of human society at local and international levels, in accordance with the basic provisions of the United Nations and UNESCO," he said.

"The first five years, the head office of the board will be placed in Bishkek, then it will move on to other countries in accordance with the decision of the Board. To date, we received application from more than 30 organizations from different countries," Skargin said.