Kyrgyzstan intends to increase agricultural exports to Uzbekistan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobaev discussed in Tashkent with Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev an increase in trade turnover to 2 billion US dollars, Kabar reports.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that Torobaev also met with Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov. They discussed ways to export agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan such as milk, honey, fish, corn, potatoes, meat products and others.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Kyrgyz potatoes are currently freely sold in the markets of the cities of Andijan, Karshi, Fergana and other cities of Uzbekistan.

In addition, negotiations are underway on the export of other products in large volumes to the neighboring country.

In July of this year, during the state visit of President Sadyr Zhaparov to Uzbekistan, an agreement was reached with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on increasing trade turnover between the two countries to 2 billion US dollars.