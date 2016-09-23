Kyrgyzstan interested in joint projects with China under One Belt - One Road - Ambassador

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that, the forum was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions of 40 countries, representatives of Chinese ministries and departments, heads of 17 of China's educational institutions, as well as students of Confucius Institutes from 50 countries.

In her speech, the Kyrgyz Ambassador to China Kanayim Baktygulova said that development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China is one of the main areas of bilateral cooperation and the Kyrgyz side is interested in implementing joint projects with China in the framework of the concept One Belt - One Road, Kazinform refers to Kabar.