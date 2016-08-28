Kyrgyzstan is ready for the Second World Nomad Games by 100%

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - "Kyrgyzstan is ready to host the Second World Nomad Games by 100 %," head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz President's Office Sapar Isakov told speaking on national TV channel on Saturday.

"Last Friday, a community work day was held in Cholpon-Ata hippodrome with the participation of Prime Minister, members of government, presidential administration, local authorities and residents of Cholpon-Ata. It is gratifying to note that the locals took part in the cleaning. It is very nice when the state and society are united in solving a problem. This indicates that our country is developing. Such huge projects have been building only through such a pleasant moments in our country," Isakov said.

Also, the diplomat noted that the sponsors and patrons who live in our country and do business in various industries, immediately responded to assist in building this mega project.

