Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev met with his Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev in Dushanbe, Kazinform has learnt from Kabar.

At the meeting, Kyrgyz PM praised dynamic character of Kazakh-Kyrgyz political and economic dialogue. "Strengthening of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan is one of priorities of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy," he noted.



He continued by drawing attention of his Kazakhstani colleague to vast potential of Kazakh-Kyrgyz two-way trade.



"Our Presidents set the task to increase mutual trade up to $1 billion," reminded Abylgaziev, adding that the two countries need to step up interaction to increase mutual trade turnover and eliminate existing barriers in trade.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev, in turn, stressed that the tasks set by the Heads of State should be fulfilled and that Kazakhstan is ready to support any initiatives aimed at development and strengthening of bilateral relations.



Wrapping up the meeting, the sides agreed to hold the regular 7th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan and discussed relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.



Abylgaziev and his CIS colleagues are in Dushanbe to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States