Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan negotiate to include Kok-boru in V WNG

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are negotiating on the inclusion the Kyrgyz Kok-boru game in the program of the V World Nomad Games, the domestic federation for this sport reported, Kabar reports.

On February 14, a delegation of Kyrgyzstan led by Federation President Ramis Dzhunusaliev visited Astana.

The head of the federation expressed regret that the organizers did not include the Kyrgyz national game in the program, and noted that the Kyrgyz people pay special attention to this issue.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to bring two teams to the WNG - in Kok-boru and Kokpar. The Kazakh side said that it was ready for dialogue.

The next negotiations will take place in Bishkek.

The fifth World Nomad Games will be held from September 8 to 14 in Astana.