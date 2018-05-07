Kyrgyzstan, Korea may launch direct Bishkek-Seoul flights

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Korea discussed the possibility of launching direct flights connecting the capitals of the two countries, the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Korea said in a message.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Kylychbek Sultan met with deputy of the National Assembly of Korea, chairman of the friendship group of Korean-Kyrgyz cooperation, Lee Jong Bae, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the ambassador informed the counterparts about the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan, the increasing role of the country's parliament and the form of parliamentary government in the Kyrgyz Republic as a whole.

The sides also exchanged views on further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Republic of Korea and concluded an agreement on a joint solution to emerging issues, including an increase in the number of labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan to Korea and the opening of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries.