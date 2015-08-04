EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 04 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan may be hit by devastating earthquake

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry has warned that Kyrgyzstan may be hit by a 9-point earthquake in the second half of 2015, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

    This forecast was posted on the ministry's official website, RIA Novosti reported August 4.

    Kyrgyzstan sits on a zone of destructive earthquakes. In October 2008, the Kyrgyz village of Nura, located near the country's border with China, was almost totally destroyed by an 8-point quake.

    At the time, 75 people were killed, and 150 were injured in Nura.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!