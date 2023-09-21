Kyrgyzstan mulls over to ban wheat exports temporarily

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Agriculture suggests introducing a temporary ban on export of wheat and flour outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union states. An appropriate draft decree of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers was submitted for a public discussion, Kazinform reports.

The ban is introduced for a 6-month period to ensure food security and to stabilize market prices for foodstuffs.

As per the document, the restrictions will not affect re-export, transit, as well as humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers on certain types of agricultural goods outside the customs border of the EAEU.