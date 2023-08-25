Kyrgyzstan names main export destinations for 1H2023

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's main export partners among non-CIS countries in the first half of 2023 were Switzerland, accounting for 19.1 percent of the country's total exports; Türkiye at 6.5 percent; the UAE at 5.6 percent, China at 2.5 percent, and Iran at 0.9 percent, Trend reports.

Among CIS countries, a significant portion of export deliveries went to Russia (29.8 percent), Kazakhstan (18.2 percent), and Uzbekistan (8.7 percent).

During the period under review, Kyrgyzstan's exports to non-CIS countries surged 2.4 times year-on-year, up to $547.7 million. Exports to CIS countries also grew by 1.8 percent, totaling $759 million.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's exports reached $1.306 billion from January through June 2023, which is a 34.6 percent increase compared to $970.5 million recorded in the first half of 2022.

The country's imports amounted to $5.398 billion, up 30.3 percent compared to the same months of the previous year ($4.142 billion).

In total, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $6.7 billion in the reporting months, which is an increase of 31 percent compared to the first half of 2022 ($5.1 billion).