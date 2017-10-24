Kyrgyzstan officially denounces Kazakhstan's $100mln assistance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan has issued a statement following the Kyrgyz government's decision to reject Kazakhstan's $100-million assistance, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

"On the 23rd of October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan officially informed the Kazakh side of the onset of domestic procedures to denounce the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on the development of economic cooperation within the Eurasian economic integration as of December 26, 2016," the MFA said in the statement.



The ministry added that the Kazakh side had always been committed to providing necessary technical assistance to the Kyrgyz government in its integration into the EEU.



According to the ministry, the signed documents were timely ratified and Kyrgyzstan was supposed to receive the first tranche of Kazakhstan's assistance in November 2017.



The funds could have been provided earlier, however, the process of submitting necessary documents and corresponding financial estimates by the Kyrgyz side was dragged out.