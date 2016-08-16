Kyrgyzstan participates in CSTO drills in Russia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan participates in the in joint exercises with the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO "Interaction-2016" in Russia, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The drills will be held on 16-19 August 2016 in accordance with the Plan of joint activities of operational and combat training of governments, groups of forces and means of collective security system of the Collective Security Treaty in 2016.

The troops of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will take part in the exersices.

Representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, subordinate formations and units, as well as a research group from the Military Institute of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces will represent Kyrgyzstan.

