Kyrgyzstan plans to conduct World Snooker Championship in 2017

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In 2017 Kyrgyzstan plans to conduct the World Snooker Championship, Secretary General of the Kyrgyz Snooker Federation Shairbek Mamatoktorov told during the press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that currently they hold negotiations on this occasion.

"Vice President of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) Maxim Cassis is expecting to arrive in Kyrgyzstan. The Commission will come to Kyrgyzstan to inspect the arena, billiard room and to see the country. It is worth noting that such an event could take place in the country due to the results, which showed our sportsman Kerimberdi uulu Muhamed. Kyrgyzstan has made its debut at this championship, and our player entered the top 32 world snooker players", he said.

In addition, Shairbek Mamatoktorov added that this year Kyrgyzstan became a full member of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation and Asian Billiards Association.

"We have received this certificate after the participation in the world billiards championship. It is also worth noting that recently I passed the exam of the third category to the referee and now I can judge the Asian games. This is very important, because our closest judges - China, India and Russia. Not only the athletes, but also the judges should represent the country," Mamatoktorov said.

Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg