Kyrgyzstan plans to export plums to China, Türkiye and Uzbekistan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, during a visit to the Osh region, held a meeting on the issue of processing and export of plums, Kabar reports.

Torobaev noted that the state pays special attention to the processing of agricultural products, and stated that he is ready to provide possible assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers.

The participants also discussed the issue of building enterprises for processing plums and producing prunes in the Aksy and Ala-Buka regionы and providing them with preferential loans.

In addition, interested parties were advised to register with the Cifer of the People's Republic of China to sell prunes.