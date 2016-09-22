Kyrgyzstan plans to host CCTS Summit in November

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM As part of the Kyrgyz delegation's participation in the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev took part in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service reports that, during the meeting they discussed the Council’s obtaining the observer status at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN General Assembly, according to Kabar.