Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed the law "On the ratification of the agreement between the government of China, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the government of Uzbekistan on cooperation in jointly promoting the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, signed on June 6, 2024 in the city Beijing", Kabar reports.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on June 19, 2024.

The purpose of the Law is to carry out the internal state procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement between the governments of China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in jointly promoting the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

The law will allow the practical implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project to begin. The implementation of this project will have an overall positive socio-economic effect in the development of the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

The new railway corridor will become the southern branch of the Eurasian continental bridge and opens access to the markets of Southeast, Western Asia and the Middle East, including Turkiye and further to the European Union.

The project will ensure increased competitiveness in the international transit transportation market by reducing the distance and time of cargo delivery.