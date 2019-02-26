Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU-China trade and economic coop agrt

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan has ratified the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states and the People's Republic of China signed on May 17, 2018 in Astana.

An appropriate law was signed on Monday by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, kabar.kg reports



The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 23, 2019.



The purpose of the Agreement is to create a basis for the further development of economic relations between the Parties by ensuring cooperation and simplifying interaction in the areas covered by this Agreement.