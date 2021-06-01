Kyrgyzstan ready to accept tourists with vaccination against COVID-19

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan is ready to accept foreign tourists if they arrive vaccinated against COVID-19, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department at the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the country Kyial Kenzhematova told at a press conference at Kabar Agency.

She said that last year the tourism sector in the Kyrgyz Republic suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world, Kabar reports.

«Today, with the beginning of the tourist season in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Tourism Department has developed an algorithm for the development of the tourism sector after the coronavirus pandemic, which states that foreign tourists will be able to visit Kyrgyzstan if they are vaccinated against COVID-19,» she said.

Also, the deputy director indicated that the algorithm provides for mandatory compliance with sanitary standards by foreign tourists.

«At present, the algorithm is under consideration by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Kenzhematova added.

Currently air traffic in the Kyrgyz Republic is open with all countries of the world. However, only citizens of 33 countries can enter the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic by land.