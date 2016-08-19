Kyrgyzstan releases a video about investment potential of the country

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Agency for Investment Promotion of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the support of JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) released a video about the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan in order to promote the investment image of the country, the press service of the Ministry of Economy reports.

The main task of this video is to create a positive investment image of the Kyrgyz Republic in the world community, which will be focused on the positioning of Kyrgyzstan as a country with attractive conditions for investments.

The video is also aimed at informing potential investors about investment opportunities in the country and the measures of the country state to support investments.

Source: Kabar.kg