Kyrgyzstan repatriates its 95 nationals from Syria

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM As part of another humanitarian mission, the Aikol event was carried out to repatriate citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in a camp in northeast Syria, Kabar reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said that on August 30, 2023, 31 women and 64 children, who are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, were delivered from Syria to Kyrgyzstan by a special plane.

The Kyrgyz side expresses special gratitude to the US government for providing all possible assistance and logistical support for the successful implementation of this repatriation event, as well as to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In addition, within the framework of this mission, the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, provided humanitarian assistance with the necessary medicines for the needs of the population of northeast Syria.