    17:16, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan reports 1 new COVID-19 case

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan reported 1 new COVID-19 case on Thursday, Kabar reports.

    Thus, the tally reached 200,982.

    The Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that the new cases were registered in the capital city Bishkek.

    The number of recoveries from the coronavirus increased to 196,360 after 9 more were added over the past day.

    The death toll stands at 2,991.

    There are still 58 active COVID-19 cases in the country, 31 of them are receiving treatment in hospitals and 27 patients - at home.


