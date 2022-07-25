Kyrgyzstan reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 128 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded across Kyrgyzstan on Monday, Acting Minister of Health of the republic Zharkynbek Kasymbekov said during a press conference on the results of the first half of 2022, Kabar reports.

He noted that Bishkek moved into the yellow zone. Meanwhile, the acting minister stressed that the epidemiological situation is stable.

«There is no reason to be afraid. If necessary, partial restrictions are possible,» Kasymbekov said.

Photo: en.kabar.kg