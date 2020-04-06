EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:10, 06 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan reports 216 coronavirus cases

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, two patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus infection have died, Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said at a news briefing.

    According to him, they were in serious condition in the hospital.

    «A total of 202 patients are currently being treated in the hospital, five of whom are in a stable serious condition, two of whom are on a ventilator, and three more on oxygen,» Abdikarimov added.

    The first death related to coronavirus was registered in Kyrgyzstan on Apr.2. The patient died at the age of 61 at the Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast. He had serious concomitant diseases.

    A biological death of second 80-year-old patient with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 occured on Apr. 4, 2020 in Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast, Kazinform refers to KABAR.

    As of Apr.6, coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan have reached 216.

    19 citizens have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Another 23 people are preparing to be discharged; their results are negative.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!