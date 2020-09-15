Kyrgyzstan resumes flights with Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be resumed from Sept. 20, 2020 as part of the agreements between the aviation authorities of the two countries, Kabar reports.

The republican headquarters for fighting COVID-19 said that the Almaty-Bishkek-Almaty flight will be operated by Air Astana twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Kyrgyzstan canceled all international and domestic flights since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and resumed domestic flights on June 5.

The country also resumed air services with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates from Aug. 7, and with Kuwait from Sept.10.



