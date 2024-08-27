Kyrgyzstan reveals cargo transportation volume by all modes of transport

The volume of cargo transportation by all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 28.3 million tons from January through July 2024, Trend reports.

The country's National Statistics Committee's data shows that this is 8 percent more than the level of the same period in 2023 (26.2 million tons).

At the same time, cargo turnover for the preceding period totaled 1.6 billion ton-kilometers, 3.6 percent more than from January through July 2023 (1.55 billion ton-kilometers).

At the same time, the volume of cargo transportation by rail decreased by 6 percent compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to 4.75 million tons. From January through July 2023, this figure was 5.05 million tons.

In addition to this, Kyrgyzstan sees significant growth in the transportation of cargo by road. Thus, from January through July 2024, the volume of cargo transportation by this type of transport amounted to 23.3 million tons, which is 11.2 percent more year-on-year (20.9 million tons).

Growth was also recorded in cargo transportation via pipeline and air transports. Thus, the volume of cargo transportation by pipelines increased by 22.6 percent and amounted to 241 million tons, and by air transport increased by 79.7 percent and amounted to 11.5 million tons.