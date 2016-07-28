Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss further development and deepening of cooperation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kemelova met on Wednesday with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Andrei Krutko, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The sides discussed issues of further development and deepening of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia, as well as cooperation in a multilateral format, in particular, the issues of movement of goods of third countries on the territory of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic, the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of prevention and liquidation of consequences of emergency situations, social and legal status of Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia, Kazinform learnt from Kabar.

The sides exchanged views on the forthcoming CIS summit, scheduled for September this year in Bishkek.

They also reviewed the implementation of the Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2016-2017 and plans for the future perspective.