Kyrgyzstan’s business community takes interest to tap into opportunities of AIFC platform

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – To implement the recent agreements between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the use of the platform of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) a business delegation from Kyrgyzstan, including over 20 heads of major financial companies and institutions supporting businesses, paid a visit to the AIFC, Kazinform cites the press service of the Center.

The visit saw the signing of the financing agreement for a million dollar in the first round between MOST Ventures – Kazakhstan’s first venture company to receive the AIFC’s license and Kyrgyzstan’s Namba Group – a fintech member of the AIFC.

In addition, the agreements on cooperation between the AIFC and the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Business Council, Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund for investment attraction and development of capital markets of Kyrgyzstan with the use of the AIFC platform were signed.

The sides agreed to develop securities and venture capital, innovation, digitalization, and e-commerce markets.

The sides are to place special attention on work to attract investments in perspective projects, including environmental and social ones, aimed at developing innovative and financial ides and start-ups with the use of the AIFC.

The Kyrgyz delegation got familiarized with the work of the AIFC Court and International Arbitrage Center, Financial Service Regulation Committee, Islamic Finance and Business Hub, Green Finance Center, AIX, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, and AIFC’s Tech Hub.

Earlier the AIFC delegation visited the city of Bishkek to familiarize with the financial market and look at the needs in financial and investment products and services as well as present the advantages of the AIFC. During the visit the meetings with the reps of the government and private structures took place, where the agreements between the AIFC administration and Kyrgyz Investment Ministry as well as Optima Bank to cooperate in implementing joint projects aimed at attracting investments, developing securities markets, expanding opportunities for venture, green, and Islamic financing as well as international certification to develop the staff potential were signed.