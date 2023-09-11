Kyrgyzstan's GDP grew by 3.3% since beginning of year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary estimates, the volume of gross domestic product of Kyrgyzstan in January-September this year amounted to KGS 677.2 billion, Deputy Chairman of the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan Bakytbek Shokenov said Monday, Kazinform cites Kabar.

He added that GDP increased by 3.3% compared to the same period of 2022.

Shokenov noted that the growth was provided by industries by 15% and service industries - almost 53%, the share of agriculture amounted to 9%, construction - 5%.