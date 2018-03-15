Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov lands in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrived in the Kazakh capital to participate in the working (consultative) meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The high guest was greeted at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Zhumagaliyev.

It should be noted that at the meeting the Republic of Turkmenistan will be represented by the Chair of the country's Mejlis Akdja Nurberdiyeva.

The fact that the five-party talks will be held on the eve of the Nauryz holiday traditionally celebrated across Central Asia adds to the meaning of the event.

Photo: novosti.kg