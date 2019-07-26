Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR News Agency joins #Абай175 challenge

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM-KABAR Kyrgyzstan’s KABAR National News Agency recited Abai Kunanbayev’s poem ‘Gylym Tappai Maktanba’, Kazinform learnt from KABAR.

«The Kyrgyz National News Agency accepts #Abai175 challenge from Kazinform International News Agency and passes it to ELTR TV and Radio Complex, Alykul Osmonov National Library and Chingiz Aitmatov Institute of Language and Literature of the National Academy of Science,» the publication reads.



