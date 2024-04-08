EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:41, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kyrgyzstan sees decrease in incidence of influenza and ARVI

    influenza
    Photo: Kabar

    In Kyrgyzstan, there is a slight decrease in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports. 

    Over the past week, 4,182 cases of ARVI and influenza were registered throughout the republic, which is 12.7% less than the previous week. Of the total number of cases, 70% are children under 14 years of age.

    The incidence rate above the republican indicator is recorded in Bishkek, Osh, Chui, Issyk-Kul and Batken regions.

    Monitoring the incidence of influenza and ARVI throughout the republic continues, the epidemiological situation is under control, the report said.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News Healthcare
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!