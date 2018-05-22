Kyrgyzstan sends $150M worth fruits and berries to EAEU

BAKU. KAZINFORM "Kyrgyzstan exported fruit and berry crops worth $157 million to the EAEU countries in 2017," Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Nurbek Murashev said at a meeting of the Republic-ATA Zhurt faction, Kabar news agency reported.

Speaking about the export of agricultural products, Murashev said mainly dairy products are exported from the country, and in May 2017, the export of fruits and vegetables was started. For example, in 2017, fruits and vegetables exports amounted to $157 million, of which $74 million were exported to Kazakhstan, and the rest of the products were exported to Russia, Trend reports.

In his speech about the state of agriculture, First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov focused on the implementation of the "Financing of Agriculture" project, aimed at supporting agricultural producers, financing leasing projects, and preparation of irrigation network for the growing season in the country.

Answering a question of MP Umbetaly Kydyraliev about the implementation of 18 technical regulations, Minister Nurbek Murashev said in connection with the accession of Kyrgyzstan to the EAEU, technical regulations were adopted, eight of which are currently enforced.

MP Parhat Tulendiyev asked what work is done to increase livestock and to enhance yields. Questions were raised about the activities of the processing enterprises of the food industry. Members of the faction stressed that despite the fact that Kyrgyzstan is an agricultural country with a large production potential, the real situation in food production and processing remains precarious.

The MPs expressed criticism to the work of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation, which should carry out reforms to ensure that the agricultural sector becomes an effectively developing industry, providing the domestic market with quality food. Members of the faction stressed the need to implement the work which would expand export opportunities.