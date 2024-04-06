Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s flood-hit regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the instruction of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, the Ministry of Emergencies of the neighboring country organized Caravan of Foods humanitarian aid for Kazakhstan, which includes sunflower oil, sugar, rice, pasta and confectionery, as well as home-produced mattresses, clothes and tents.

The trucks with the humanitarian aid left for Kazakhstan at 04:00 am today.

On April 4, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov announced that Kyrgyzstan would send humanitarian aid to the flood affected regions of Kazakhstan in the nearest time.