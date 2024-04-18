Kyrgyzstan sends over 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry sent over 50 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ministry sent Kazakh police basic necessities, drugs, rain boots, diesel and electric generators, pneumatical boats, tents, bedding, food products, blankets, pillows and bedclothing.

As earlier reported, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov assigned to send 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood-hit fraternal Kazakhstan. On April 14 it sent another 150 tons of humanitarian aid “Caravan of Relief” for flood victims in Kazakhstan.