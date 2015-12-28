Kyrgyzstan: Soldier of National Guard shoots at his comrades-in-arms, killing one

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Two soldiers of the National Guard's military unit No. 714 located in Bishkek City were shot at, a source told AKIpress.

The incident occurred in the morning of 28 December. One of the soldiers died at 7.00 am in a city hospital, while the second one has underwent a surgery and is in the intensive care unit. Military prosecutors are investigating the crime scene. Photo: Tabyldy Kadirbekov