Kyrgyzstan starts construction of first wind power plant

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk took part in the ceremony of laying the capsule for the construction of a wind power plant in the Ton district of the Issyk-Kul region, Kabar reports.

The investment project is being implemented by the joint-stock company Rosatom Renewable Energy. The project provides for the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 100 MW, the planned annual output will be 290 million kWh. The construction period will be 12 months.

"Although the Kyrgyz Republic is among the regions with the greatest potential for renewable energy, we have not used wind energy, solar energy and biogas technology energy in our consumption. We have more than 300 sunny days a year, and the power of the local wind is reflected in folk legends. Now we are witnessing the start of construction of a 100-megawatt wind power plant in the village of Kok-Moinok on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul," Akylbek Zhaparov said in his speech, noting high expectations for the project and expressing confidence that the company will use modern technologies and equipment, and actively attract local workers, which will contribute to the creation of new jobs and replenishment of the local budget both at the construction stage and at the stage of operation of the facility.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk congratulated the guests of the event on the start of construction of the wind power plant, wishing the enterprise successful operations.