Kyrgyzstan starts next stage of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project

The state enterprise “National Company “Kyrgyz Temir Zholu” has begun the next stage of the implementation of the project for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Kabar reports.

According to the company, on March 17, in the city of Jalal-Abad, a meeting was held between General Director of the State Enterprise “Kyrgyz Temir Zholu” A. Sakiev and the delegation of the state corporation “Chinese Railways” led by Deputy Director Wang Tongzen.

This visit takes place within the framework of a joint action plan previously agreed upon by the parties for the practical implementation of the railway construction project.

The delegation was acquainted with the railway construction sites in the Jalal-Abad region along the planned and existing railway line in order to collect additional data for the previously developed feasibility study for the construction project.

Based on the results of the preliminary joint field research, further steps were identified and specific activities were developed for subsequent work as part of the development of project documentation.

Further, as part of the visit of the delegation of the state corporation "Chinese Railways", it is planned to hold a number of meetings and conferences in Bishkek, as well as visit the railway construction sites in the Naryn region.

The state-owned China Railways Corporation was founded in 2019 as part of the reform of the former Ministry of Railways of the People's Republic of China.

Principal activities include railroad planning and construction, passenger and freight transportation, and diversified operations. The company's registered capital is 1,739.5 billion yuan. The total number of employees exceeds 2 million people.