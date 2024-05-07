Kyrgyzstan takes part in major tourism exhibition in UAE

The Kyrgyzstan pavilion is presented at the major tourism exhibition Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which is taking place these days in Dubai, Kabar reports citing the Tourism Development Support Fund of in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The national pavilion is represented by ten travel companies.

The exhibition has become a place where global trends in travel and tourism are discussed and created. "Thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the world come together at a venue where leisure meets business, MICE and luxury travel, with billions of dollars in transactions, the report said.

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the world's leading event for the travel and tourism sector. It is expected that the annual exhibition, which will be attended by 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries, is visited by more than 41,000 visitors.