Kyrgyzstan thanks Kazakhstan for support following Bishkek CHP plant incident

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibrayev expressed gratitude to his colleagues from the Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, for the support and understanding rendered following the incident at the Bishkek CHP plant early this year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Ibrayev pointed out that Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan promptly reacted to the incident by lending a helping hand. Despite the peak capacity needs in February, Kazakhstan increased its supplies of electricity from the Zhambyl state district power plant and sent two thousand tons of diesel fuel as part of humanitarian assistance to Bishkek.

He went on to add that Turkmenistan dispatched 58 wagons of liquified gas, while Uzbekistan sent a thousand gas tanks.

Ibrayev expressed readiness to deepen close cooperation and interaction in the water and energy sphere.

The Kyrgyz energy minister also said that the CASA-1000 project carried out jointly with Tajikistan is nearing competition. Kyrgyzstan eyes electricity exchanges and operation of power facilities in a pilot mode.