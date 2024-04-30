Kyrgyzstan to build largest ski resort in Central Asia

The French company S3V (Société de Trois Vallees) has developed a project for a ski resort in Issyk-Kul, KABAR reports citing the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

General Director Pascal de Tiersant presented the project to Sadyr Zhaparov.

Pascal de Tiersant said that the Three Peaks cluster could become the largest ski resort in Central Asia.

He noted that the project covers three mountain peaks in the Issyk-Kul region: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk. According to the plan, ski slopes with a total length of about 200 km will be built in these places.

It is expected that after implementation of the project, 4.8 thousand jobs will be created. The volume of tax deductions will amount to EUR 146 million. These resorts will operate 10 months a year and will be visited by up to 850 thousand tourists.

As part of the first stage of construction of the cluster, 60 km of ski slopes and six cable cars will be built. The planned work will be completed by the end of 2026 and will require investments in the amount of EUR 165 million.

At the same time, for the convenience of tourists, a comprehensive infrastructure will be built, including hotels, restaurants, ethno-towns, conference rooms, as well as other recreation areas.

After listening to the information, the head of state emphasized the importance of implementing the ski cluster and instructed to carry out the necessary work to study all issues requiring state participation.