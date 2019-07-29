Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Komuz Day

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree «On the Komuz Day», the Presidential press service reported, according to KABAR.

In the conditions of rapid growth of high technologies, the preservation of the national culture is one of the important activities of state bodies and civil society. National culture creates conditions for the further consolidation of society and strengthening the unity of the people of Kyrgyzstan, says in the decree.

Its impossible to image the traditional music as an integral part of the spiritual culture of the Kyrgyz people without komuz.

Komuz holds a special place in the traditional culture of the Kyrgyz people. The melodies of the komuz carrying in themselves philosophical thoughts, lifestyle and culture, passed down from generation to generation, have survived till present days.

Under current conditions, it is necessary to give the Komuz a new meaning, it should become a symbol of the unity of the cultural diversity of the Kyrgyz people. The cultural integration of the people of Kyrgyzstan will become the basis of peace, harmony in society and the socio-economic development of the country.

In this regard, it is necessary to strengthen the role of traditional music in order to expand the intercultural dialogue of the ethnic communities of Kyrgyzstan.

In accordance with the decree the Komuz Day will be celebrated annually on Sept. 9.

Komuz is a Kyrgyz national three-stringed musical instrument.