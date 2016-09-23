Kyrgyzstan to co-chair OECD initiative in Central Asia

The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reports that, the purpose of this meeting was to update the implementation status of the recommendations, as well as discuss the progress in the preparation of investment promotion strategies.

OECD program to improve the competitiveness of the Eurasian countries was launched in 2008 to accelerate economic reforms and improve the business climate in order to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase competitiveness and investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Afghanistan through the project "Investment and competitiveness in Central Asia."

After the meeting of the working group, the OECD project will complete a report on monitoring and will assist the Kyrgyz delegation in preparation of the Week of Eurasia 2016. Also, it should be noted that from the fall of 2016 and next 3 years, Kyrgyzstan will co-chair the OECD initiative in Central Asia, Kabar repoted.