Kyrgyzstan to export agricultural products to Shanghai via Turkish Airlines

Kyrgyzstan will begin exporting agricultural products to China's Shanghai via Turkish Airlines, Trend reports.

This agreement was reached following a meeting between representatives from the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the Turkish airline at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement outlines the transportation of up to 300 tons of agricultural goods per week to Shanghai, with rates ranging from $1 to $1.50 per kilogram.

According to the Kyrgyzstan State Statistical Committee, the country produced agricultural products valued at 107.827 billion soms ($1.274 billion) from January to June 2024. This represents a 3.3 percent increase in production compared to the same period last year.