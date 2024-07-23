EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:40, 23 July 2024

    Kyrgyzstan to export agricultural products to Shanghai via Turkish Airlines

    Kyrgyzstan to export agricultural products to Shanghai via Turkish Airlines
    Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan

    Kyrgyzstan will begin exporting agricultural products to China's Shanghai via Turkish Airlines, Trend reports.

    This agreement was reached following a meeting between representatives from the Turkish Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the Turkish airline at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

    The agreement outlines the transportation of up to 300 tons of agricultural goods per week to Shanghai, with rates ranging from $1 to $1.50 per kilogram.

    According to the Kyrgyzstan State Statistical Committee, the country produced agricultural products valued at 107.827 billion soms ($1.274 billion) from January to June 2024. This represents a 3.3 percent increase in production compared to the same period last year.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan China
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
