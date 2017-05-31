Kyrgyzstan to hold presidential election on October 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh approved the bill on making amendments to the law "On presidential and parliamentary elections" in the third reading, Kazinform cites Kabar .

106 deputies voted for approving of the document, 9 parliamentarians voted against.

Thus, the date of presidential elections is postponed from "the third Sunday in November" to "the third Sunday in October". This year it falls on October 15.

Then the document will be sent to the president for signature.

The intention to take part in the elections was announced by former Prime Minister Temir Sariev, leaders of the party Respublika-Ata-Zhurt Omurbek Babanov, Onuguu Progress party Bakyt Torobayev and Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev, who is currently in investigatory isolator prison for corruption charges.

Prime Minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov was nominated from SDPK party.

In addition, this document offers an increase in the electoral deposit to 1 million soms and an electoral threshold from 7 to 9%, ensuring the principles of openness of the voting procedure and counting of votes.

The increasing the electoral threshold from 7 to 9% will be in effect from 2020 and is introduced to consolidate and unite political parties.