Kyrgyzstan to hold SCO Youth Digital Forum in 2025

Kyrgyzstan plans to hold the SCO Youth Digital Forum in 2025. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said it during the SCO summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Addressing the summit, the Kyrgyz President congratulated Belarus on accession to the SCO.

“The SCO successfully ramps up its partnership potential. In this regard, I extend my congratulations to Aleksandr Lukashenko on historical accession of Belarus to the SCO as its full-fledged member,” Sadyr Zhaparov said.