Kyrgyzstan to hold SCO Youth Digital Forum in 2025
Kyrgyzstan plans to hold the SCO Youth Digital Forum in 2025. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said it during the SCO summit in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the summit, the Kyrgyz President congratulated Belarus on accession to the SCO.
“The SCO successfully ramps up its partnership potential. In this regard, I extend my congratulations to Aleksandr Lukashenko on historical accession of Belarus to the SCO as its full-fledged member,” Sadyr Zhaparov said.
“Amid global challenges, such as pandemic or climate change, economic instability, our unity and joint efforts serve as a key to overcoming these obstacles. The SCO’s commitment to active political and diplomatic regulation of conflicts remains important. With strict observance of generally-recognized norms and principles of international law,” the Kyrgyz President noted.