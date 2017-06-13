Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO collective rapid response forces exercise in 2018

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An exercise of the collective rapid response forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in Kyrgyzstan in 2018, BelTA learned from CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on 13 June.

During the session in Minsk on 13 June the CSTO Defense Ministers Council discussed the plan for training command units, forces, and assets of the CSTO collective security system in 2018. The document also provides for arranging an exercise with peacemaking forces in Russia, an exercise involving rapid response forces in Tajikistan, an exercise involving reconnaissance forces in Kazakhstan, and an exercise involving the CSTO's collective air force units in Russia. Apart from that, various conferences and roundtable sessions will be held to discuss various topics. Similar exercises will be held in Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Russia in October 2017. "Unlike exercises held in previous years these ones will be held using a universal concept and a common operational and strategic environment," noted the CSTO secretary general.



Apart from that, a number of documents were adopted concerning the advancement of cooperation between CSTO member states, ways to better coordinate the development of armies and personnel training in the CSTO, ways to better train military personnel.



Yuri Khachaturov summed up that participants of the session had had a thorough exchange of opinions about topical matters of security and stability in the CSTO's responsibility area and outside it, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .