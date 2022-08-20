Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit on 25-26 August

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will be held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan on 25-26 August, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told the media following the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow on 19 August.

Iya Malkina said that the meeting of the prime ministers of the EAEU countries will be held in person, BelTA reports.

«The heads of government will review the preparation of an international agreement on the EAEU common gas market, discuss the amendments to the EAEU Treaty in terms of levying indirect taxes on electronic trade in goods sold to individuals,» Iya Malkina said.

The EEC will report to the Intergovernmental Council on the progress in the implementation of mechanisms to finance industrial cooperation in the EAEU and on the progress on the agreement on the regulation of the EAEU alcohol market. «To promote economic growth and expand mutual and foreign trade and economic relations in the EAEU, the Council is set to sign a draft agreement on the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company,« Iya Malkina informed.

She added that the CIS and EAEU youth forum will be co-located with the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.